Teen heroes with a difference

As Netflix expands its young-adult slate, it is celebrating more atypical teenage protagonists with shows such as the Asian American-led Never Have I Ever, along with more non-English language titles such as South Korean sitcom So Not Worth It and Indian coming-of-age drama Skater Girl.

The uplifting coming-of-age drama Skater Girl follows teenager Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta) in rural India, as she finds an unlikely escape from her impoverished circumstances.