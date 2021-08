LOS ANGELES - Up for 20 Emmys this September - a record for a comedy series in its first season - Ted Lasso was also one of the unlikeliest television hits of 2020, when it debuted on Apple TV+.

In one review after another, critics expressed surprise at how good this sweetly optimistic show was - perhaps because of its modest premise, which imagines a small-time American-football coach being hired to lead an English Premier League team despite being clueless about soccer.