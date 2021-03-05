Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for 'sexist' joke

Taylor Swift's highly publicised romances have once again become a punchline and the singer is not amused.

On Netflix's popular new sitcom Ginny And Georgia, about a young mother (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter (Antonia Gentry), there is a scene in which the daughter retorts her mum with: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

On Monday, Swift, 31, tweeted the line from the series, currently the No. 1 show on the streaming site in the United States, and wrote: "Hey Ginny and Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY."

She also called out Netflix, which had released her documentary Miss Americana last January.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess."

The singer-songwriter, who has had high-profile romances with celebrities such as singers Harry Styles and John Mayer, and actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Lautner, has mined those relationships for her songs in the past.

This is not the first time a joke has been made at her expense.

At the 2013 Golden Globes, comedian Tina Fey had jokingly warned her to "stay away" from actor Michael J. Fox's son and that she needed "some me time" to learn about herself.

When she was interviewed by Vanity Fair in March that same year and asked about it, she said: "You know, Katie Couric is one of my favourite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, 'There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women'."