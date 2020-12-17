Taylor Swift shuts down third surprise album rumours: 'I'm so tired'

MANILA - Taylor Swift clarified that she does not have another surprise album up her sleeves after rumours of a possible third record circulated among her fans.

The award-winning singer addressed the speculations while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Dec 14.

Host Jimmy Kimmel noted that her supporters began to speculate about a third record called Woodvale after finding the word on the cover of her surprise eighth album, Folklore.

While Swift admits that she likes to drop hints for her fans, she assured that the word was not one of them.

"When I was making Folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anybody the album title until right before it came out," she said.

Swift then used Woodvale as a fake code name for the record since it had the same amount of letters as Folklore.

"I wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, I don't actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," she added.

The singer also noted that she did the same thing for her next, and ninth album Evermore. Swift had chosen November for the record's mock up, but made sure to take it off of the materials before releasing it.

"We learned our lesson," the singer said.

Kimmel then joked about another potential album, but Swift quickly told him that it was unlikely.

"Jimmy, I'm so tired," she quipped. "I'm so exhausted. I've tired myself out. I have nothing left."

Swift released Evermore, the sister record of Grammy-nominated Folklore, on Dec 11.

The album - on which she once again collaborated with Aaron Dessner of rock band The National and producer Jack Antonoff - was released a few days before she turned 31 on Dec 13.