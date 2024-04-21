Taylor Swift shares glimpse of date night at Gardens by the Bay, breaks multiple records

Taylor Swift has asked her fans to take part in her #ForAFortnightChallenge to celebrate the launch of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

To join the game, Swifties have to post 14 clips from 14 moments of their lives over two weeks, a reference to Fortnight, Swift’s lead single in which she had a duet with American singer Post Malone.

American pop sensation Swift, 34, kick-started the game on April 20 with a romantic video compilation on YouTube Shorts, where she was seen receiving a peck on the cheek from her boyfriend, American football tight end Travis Kelce, 34.

Other snippets included her baking cinnamon rolls, sewing and working out. But what stood out in the recap of Swift’s fortnight was a brief snapshot of her and Kelce, standing hand-in-hand, taking in the sight of the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

There was also a clip of her sipping cocktails at what looked to be Koma Singapore. Swift reportedly dined at the Japanese restaurant in Marina Bay Sands on two occasions – Feb 28 and March 8.

She performed six concerts at the National Stadium in March as part of her globe-spanning The Eras Tour. Singapore was the last stop before she took a break to promote TTPD. The Europe leg of her tour begins in May.