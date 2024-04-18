Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department allegedly leaked online

Taylor Swift may need to calm her fans down following news of an alleged leak of The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old American pop star’s highly anticipated 11th studio album is slated to be released on April 19, but Swifties are claiming that 17 songs are already being circulated online. They include the 16 standard tracks and The Black Dog bonus track from the variant edition of the same name.

According to The Daily Mail, snippets of the songs credited to the album were being posted on social media on April 17 – reportedly taken from a Google Drive link containing the entire record.

The UK newspaper reported it had seen a screenshot from a Swifties group chat in which a file containing the allegedly leaked album has been shared.

Some fans of the Grammy-winning artiste were divided over whether the songs were authentic or created using artificial intelligence.

Many defended Swfit by creating fake online The Tortured Poets Department links and shaming anyone actively seeking out the leaked songs.