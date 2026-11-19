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Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years, Ella Langley wins big

Taylor Swift performing onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov 18, more than a decade after her last appearance on the show.

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift has entered the building. The pop powerhouse lit up the 2026 Country Music Association Awards on the night of Nov 18 , performing her song for the Toy Story 5 film, I Knew It, I Knew You – with a bit of her 2006 country hit Our Song mixed in for good measure.

She began in the back halls of Nashville’s famed Bridgestone Arena before hitting the stage, joined by Keith Urban on banjo, as if no time had passed.

But it has been 13 years since Swift last performed at the CMA Awards, a decade after her last appearance there and 17 years after being named the youngest entertainer of the year in the show’s history.

Consider it a treat in a night full of them. The show began with a powerful tribute to the larger-than-life Dolly Parton. The American icon died in August at age 80, and her legacy will be felt for many decades to come.

Host Lainey Wilson got the celebration started, duetting Parton’s I Will Always Love You with the legendary singer-songwriter Vince Gill.

Then she was joined by singer Brad Paisley in a funny opening monologue where the pair sang modern parodies of famous country songs: Loretta Lynn’s Coal Miner’s Daughter became Data Miner’s Daughter, and Willie Nelson’s Always On My Mind was transformed into Always On My Phone.

The 60th annual CMA Awards are broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ and will be available to stream on Nov 19 on Hulu.

It does not take a crystal ball to see: This is Ella Langley’s night

Ella Langley won the award for single of the year for her history-making single Choosin’ Texas. PHOTO: AFP

The first award of the night went to Ella Langley, who accepted the trophy for single of the year for her history-making single Choosin’ Texas, presented to her by Heartland actor Jessica Chastain.

Competition was fierce: Swift’s song for the Toy Story 5 film, I Knew It, I Knew You, was also nominated in the category, as were Langley’s own Be Her, Wilson’s Somewhere Over Laredo and Cody Johnson’s The Fall.

And then Langley was back on stage almost immediately afterward – to perform her joyous Loving Life Again with a string quartet and to pick up another award, when Choosin’ Texas was named song of the year.

“This song is the gift that keeps on giving,” she said in her speech.

She also won album of the year for her thrilling, old-soul country Dandelion.

“My lip is already quivering,” she said. “I’m at a loss for words.”

Langley is also competing for the night’s highest honour – entertainer of the year – alongside Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Stapleton and Wilson.

In 2025 , Wilson took home the top prize in addition to hosting and performing. 2026 marks her third consecutive year as host (and second consecutive year as solo host).

No shortage of awards and performances here

A standout set arrived early: Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert duetted Horses & Divorces – a song from Musgraves’ latest album, “Middle of Nowhere,” that doubles as a delicious resolution from the pair of former frenemies – with its norteno accordion and shout-along lyrics.

The stage was set to look like an ’80s beauty parlour, recalling one of Parton’s most famous acting roles: The 1989 film Steel Magnolias.

Tim McGraw brought it back to the ’90s, singing Don’t Take The Girl. Megan Moroney slowed things down with her big-hearted ballad Beautiful Things.

Tucker Wetmore was joined by a brass band for a bit of his single Who Told You That before launching into some of Hank Williams Jr’s 1984 hit All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.

Wilson performed a brand new one, the full-throated Just A Woman.

It was a bit of a theme: The modern traditionalist Zach Top also debuted a new track, the bluegrass-y Moonshine. Before he left the stage, Dierks Bentley joined in for a tribute to the late John Anderson. They sang his 1983 single Swingin’. Mumford & Sons teamed up with Chris Stapleton for “Here.”

Best new artist went to Stephen Wilson Jr, and vocal group went to the Red Clay Strays for a second year in a row. Brooks & Dunn took home vocal duo for the 17th time.

“I love to hear myself talk, and I’ve actually run out of things to say,” Kix Brooks said in his acceptance speech. “Thanks for making us famous.”

“Follow the yellow brick road,” added Ronnie Dunn.

Later in the night, they received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Halestorm, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Hardy and Luke Bryan paid tribute to the legendary country music duo, covering some of their biggest hits: Boot Scootin’ Boogie, Rock My World (Little Country Girl), Hard Workin’ Man, Hillbilly Deluxe and Play Something Country.

Prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals. AP