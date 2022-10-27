Taylor Swift removes 'fat' scene from Apple Music video after outcry

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift has updated her new music video following backlash and debate surrounding her use of the word “fat”.

Fans of the American singer noticed the change in the video for the song Anti-Hero that is uploaded to Apple Music.

A previous version of the video featured Swift stepping onto a scale that read “fat” while an evil version of the singer points and laughs. Now, the video shows Swift stepping on the scale, but the word does not appear.

The change comes days after Swift, 32, released her latest album, Midnights, to widespread anticipation.

Debate surrounding the scene reached a fever pitch online: Some listeners argued the singer was engaging in fatphobia because the way the word was used was coded as being bad or something to fear. Others said the video itself was a critique of anti-fat bias.

Swift discussed her history with body image and eating disorder in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana (2020), and fans suggested that those experiences may have influenced what she described as her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts” on Twitter.

As of publication time, the video uploaded to YouTube featured the word. Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gianluca Russo, author of The Power Of Plus: Inside Fashion’s Size-Inclusivity Revolution, said the clip was bound to be controversial because of the myriad ways people can interpret the scene.

“People within the fat activist community are actively working on removing the stigma around that word and returning fat to what it is – a thing that our bodies have,” he added.

“But I think we also need to recognise that society has put so much emphasis on fat being bad for decades, and that while many people have been able to destigmatise the word for themselves on a personal level, many others have not.”