Taylor Swift is related to American poet Emily Dickinson, claims genealogy company

Taylor Swift is a distant relative of prominent 19th-century American poet Emily Dickinson, genealogy company Ancestry told American broadcaster NBC’s Today on March 4.

Ancestry reported that the Evermore singer and the poet are sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant – Swift’s ninth great-grandfather and Dickinson’s sixth great-grandfather, who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut,” said Ancestry.

Swift’s ancestors apparently “remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in north-western Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line”.

Born in 1830 in Amherst, Massachusetts, Dickinson is regarded as one of the most important figures in American poetry.

A recluse in her family’s home, she published anonymously while she was alive.

Fans of 34-year-old superstar Swift will find this revelation timely and fitting, as Swift’s upcoming album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be released on April 19.

Swift once referenced Dickinson while talking about the different types of lyrics she writes for her songs.

In 2022, while receiving the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Swift said: “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre.”

Swift has classified her lyrics into three categories: Quill lyrics, Fountain Pen lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen lyrics.

According to Today, Swifties also speculated that Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore, was inspired by the poet.

Not only did the Grammy winner announce the album’s release on Dickinson’s birthday – Dec 10, 2020 – but the title itself may also be a reference to her poem, One Sister Have I In Our House. It features the word “forevermore”, which echoes the title of Swift’s album.