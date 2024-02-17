Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to family of Super Bowl parade shooting victim

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during the first night of the The Eras Tour in Australia, in Melbourne. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 12:32 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 12:30 AM

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift donated US$100,000 (S$130,000) on Feb 16 to a fund-raiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise US$75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift, read a message next to a US$50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.

A Swift aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer’s.

Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than US$200,000.

A Swift aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer’s. SCREENSHOT: GOFUNDME

Police said the shooting on Feb 14 was the result of a “dispute” and two juveniles were among those detained.

Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the parade of NFL champions on the afternoon of Feb 14 when shots rang out.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people, and about a third of adults own a firearm.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb 11.

Swift is dating the tight end of the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, and was a regular presence at games throughout the season including the championship on Feb 11.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour. AFP

More On This Topic
Trump complains about possible Biden endorsement from Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift set to bring momentary boost to Australian economy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top