Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to family of Super Bowl parade shooting victim

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift donated US$100,000 (S$130,000) on Feb 16 to a fund-raiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise US$75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift, read a message next to a US$50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.

A Swift aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer’s.

Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than US$200,000.