Taylor Swift, 36, becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift on June 11 became the youngest woman ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, another milestone in the 36-year-old American pop star’s record-breaking career.



The female record was previously held by Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she joined in 1987. Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person ever admitted, at age 32 in 1983.



Artistes become eligible for the Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first commercial track. For Swift, that was Tim McGraw, released in June 2006.



Her success since is undeniable: the American artiste has recorded 12 albums spanning country, pop and folk, earning her 14 Grammy Awards in the United States, including a record four Album of the Year trophies.



“Swift’s ability to shapeshift as a songwriter, to inhabit different sonic landscapes and write as credibly in the world of one genre as she does another is part of her superpower as a songwriter,” reads her bio on the Hall of Fame website.



“It also represents the boldness and bravery of her artistry: to explore new frontiers when the most practical next step would be to keep mining the material that has gotten you the success in the first place.”



Swift appeared on the red carpet in New York on June 11 wearing a strapless black dress with floral motifs ahead of the naming ceremony and awards gala.

Also inducted on the same day were Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss, the American rock band behind hits such as Rock And Roll All Nite (1975) and Detroit Rock City (1976).



“It doesn’t suck,” Stanley said when asked how it felt to join the prestigious songwriting ranks.



“It’s really hard to digest the idea. I certainly don’t consider myself in that rarified air of some of the writers, but if you wanna be in that club, I’m there.”



American singer Kenny Loggins, the hitmaker behind movie soundtrack classics like Footloose (1984) and Danger Zone from Top Gun (1986), was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well.



“It’s a great honour, and I appreciate it,” Loggins said. “It’s the culmination of a lifetime writing, and that’s exciting for me.”



Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, inescapable in the 1990s, and American record producer Walter Afanasieff were also among the total of nine songwriters joining the Hall of Fame in 2026.



Estimates put Swift’s worldwide sales at over 250 million album-equivalents. Her most recent Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024 brought in a record sum of around two billion dollars (S$2.57 billion).



She is also the female artiste with the most songs ever to reach the top 10 list compiled by Billboard, the leading US music magazine.



Swift is omnipresent in the media. After unveiling a country track for the soundtrack of the animated film Toy Story 5 (2026), she was at Madison Square Garden on June 10 for a game of the NBA Finals. AFP