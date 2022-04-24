Last year, former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah was the heaviest he had been in his life.
At 1.8m tall and weighing 88kg, he was so focused on selling real estate that he often skipped his meals.
Last year, former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah was the heaviest he had been in his life.
At 1.8m tall and weighing 88kg, he was so focused on selling real estate that he often skipped his meals.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 24, 2022, with the headline Fantastic fitness beasts. Subscribe