Talk-show host Larry King's three surviving children pay tribute to him

LOS ANGELES • Larry King's sons have shared snippets of their family life as they paid tribute to the veteran talk-show host, who died aged 87 last Saturday.

In a joint statement released a few hours after King's death, and which was also posted on his social-media accounts, his three surviving children said they are heartbroken as they mourn his death with their extended family. The statement was signed by Larry Jr, 59; Chance, 21; and Cannon, 20.

"The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us, he was 'dad'," they said in the statement. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments - large, small, or imagined."

The sons knew without a doubt that King loved his children more than life itself. "He was an amazing father and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives."

King was married eight times to seven women, including twice to third wife Alene Akins, formerly a Playboy bunny.

He was briefly married to second wife Annette Kaye, who gave birth to Larry Jr in 1961.

King adopted Akins' son Andy in 1962. They had a second child, daughter Chaia, before they divorced again in 1972.

He had Chance and Cannon with seventh wife, Shawn Southwick, whom he married in 1997. King filed for divorce from Southwick, now 61, in 2010 before they reconciled three months later. He filed for divorce again in August 2019.

Andy died from a heart attack aged 65 in July last year and Chaia died from lung cancer aged 51 a month later. King also left behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.