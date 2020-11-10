Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu's two elder daughters are the covergirls for fashion magazine Nylon China

TAIPEI - Good genes run in the family of Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu, who has appeared on several fashion magazine covers with her three daughters.

Now her two older daughters are fronting a fashion magazine, without their famous mother.

Elly, 14 and Lily, who is turning 13 this month, graced the cover of Nylon China recently in a photoshoot which gave them too-cool-for-school rebellious looks.

Elly had a high ponytail, tinted blue while Lily had green-tinged braids.

Both girls posted photos of their shoot on their Instagram accounts.

Hsu's youngest daughter is Alice, aged 8.

The three girls have been praised for their modelling abilities and photogenic looks. Elly, in particular, has been singled out for her resemblance to the South Korean actress Kim Go-eun, best known for her leading role in the hit fantasy drama Goblin (2016).