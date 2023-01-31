Taiwanese singer-songwriter Anpu says her son is not into her most famous song Baby

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese indie singer-songwriter Anpu may be best known for her 2006 release Baby, or Bao Bei, written from the perspective of a mother singing to her child, but the star’s three-year-old son does not really care for the ditty.

While the song is a favourite of celebrity mothers such as Dee Hsu and Matilda Tao, who say they sing it to their children, Anpu jokes in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times: “My own ‘Baby’ is completely uninterested in the song, so my maternal love has to be politely restrained.”