Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu criticised for pandemic hike

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu has been criticised for not staying home despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the 59-year-old had posted on Facebook a wefie with his wife, newscaster Jinny Chang, 46, and their two young children - a daughter and a son - behind him.

He wrote in Chinese: "Confined for 10 days. Taking a breather at Hushan. Great effort, everyone. Jiayou (keep it up)."

He was referring to the Hushan Hiking Trail in Taipei.

While some wished them well and were happy to see his family appear on social media at last, others criticised him for not staying home as Taiwan faces a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Some netizens hoped he would not be the "gap" in Taiwan's fight against the pandemic, using the title of his song Gap against him.

Yu subsequently deleted the photo and wrote another post later on Tuesday.

He said: "Roger that. It was our mistake, we should not have gone out during the pandemic. Thanks for the reminder and thank you healthcare workers for your hard work."

Yu, who is known for songs such as Can't Help Falling In Love and Righting All The Wrongs, was previously married to singer Annie Yi, 53, with whom he has a son.