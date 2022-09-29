Taiwanese-Korean singer Bii to perform at this year’s Sing-Lang concert

SINGAPORE – Mandopop lovers can sing along to familiar tunes and be wowed by a gamut of performers at the annual Sing-Lang concert, which will be held on Nov 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, the event aims to showcase local Chinese art and culture through hits performed by home-grown artistes.

Now in its 5th edition, the headliners for this year’s show are Taiwanese-Korean pop star Bii, who debuted in 2010 with his self-titled EP and is known for hits such as Let’s Drunk, Love More and Come Back To Me.

Taking the stage too are Singapore singers such as Glenn Yong, Bonnie Loo, Sezairi Sezali, Ian Fang, Desmond Ng, Gao Mei Gui, Gisele Chiam, Jessica Lu, Wang Weilian and Tosh Zhang, as well as local vocal band MICappella.

Hosted by Lee Teng and Chen Ning, the event will also incorporate Chinese pop music with Taiko drums, anime, gongfu hip-hop and traditional Chinese cultural elements such as calligraphy, opera and pole act, culminating in a climactic finale.

The music for Sing-Lang 2022 is arranged by two renowned maestros, Adam Lee and Eddy Teo, as well as head choreographer Shahbirul Zaki Ahmad. In addition, two of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s arts tenants, Nam Hwa Opera and Drum Feng, will be part of the showcase.

Book It / Sing-Lang 2022

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Nov 26, 8pm

Admission: $10 (early bird price) via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to https://str.sg/wrLJ) until Oct 23. $15 (standard price) thereafter, but PAssion Card, NTUC, SAFRA, HometeamNS and MeRewards members can enjoy a $5 discount