Taiwanese group F4 and Mayday’s Ashin to perform in Singapore as part of F*Forever tour

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(From left) Vic Chou, Ashin, Van Ness Wu and Jerry Yan will be coming to Singapore as part of the F*Forever 1st World Tour.

SINGAPORE - The news Singapore fans of Taiwanese boy band F4 have been waiting for has finally arrived.

The group’s three members Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Van Ness Wu, together with singer Ashin from Taiwanese rock band Mayday, will be performing together here as part of their F*Forever 1st World Tour.

B’in Music, the record label of Mayday, shared on social media on April 6 behind-the-scenes footage of the four artistes preparing for the Wuhan, China, leg of the tour.

“Tomorrow is the final show in Wuhan,” Ashin said near the end of the video. “After that, we’ll be moving on to more cities, and also to bigger stadiums.”

The video ended with the list of upcoming stops for the F*Forever tour, which include Manila, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

These are in addition to stops in Chongqing, China, from April 10 to 12, and Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 29 to 30.

No other details about dates, venues or ticket sales were announced for the four new stops in South-east Asia.

The F*Forever tour kicked off with four shows in Shanghai from Dec 19 to 22, 2025. It then stopped in Chengdu from Jan 9 to 12, Shenzhen from March 12 to 15, and Wuhan from March 19 to 22.

F4 consisted of Yan, 49, Chou, 44, Wu, 47, and fourth member Ken Chu, 47.

The group were formed in 2001 due to the popularity of Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001 to 2002), which starred the actors as rich, arrogant students known collectively as F4.

The band split in 2009 but reunited for a surprise performance at Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July 2025.

Chu was dropped from the F*Forever tour due to an alleged disagreement with B’in Music. Ashin, 50, the driving force behind F4’s reunion, was included to make up the quartet on the tour.