Taiwanese band W0LF(S)‘ Singaporean leader Kenny Khoo says he might cry at their first concert here

SINGAPORE – Fans of Taiwanese pop band W0LF(S) can expect their maiden Singapore concert on Friday night (Oct 14) to be an emotional one.

After all, it is their first overseas show after selling out at Kaohsiung Arena and Taipei Arena earlier this year – and the first time their Singaporean leader Kenny Khoo will have his whole family watching the music group in action.

In fact, 33-year-old Khoo might even cry, he joked at a press conference with local media held at the Mandarin Oriental, Singapore hotel on Wednesday.

Khoo, better known by his Chinese name Qiu Fengze in Taiwan, has been based in Taipei since 2014. He is W0LF(S)‘ only Singaporean member. His bandmates – Lai, Shou, Nine Chen and Wayne Huang – are Taiwanese and in their 30s.

The quintet are known for songs such as No Boundaries and Moon Landing, which they are expected to perform during the concert at The Star Theatre.

Khoo said his family is eagerly anticipating his homecoming gig, and have invited friends and neighbours to attend too.

“I feel more nervous this time because I do not perform in Singapore often,” said the singer-musician, whose last public appearance was in 2019 for the SG:SW I Write The Songs songwriting festival.

“In the past, in Taiwan, I would meet my bandmates’ parents. Now it is my turn to introduce them to my folks. I like it when everyone gets together.”

The pandemic largely confined Khoo to Taiwan over the last two years. During that time, he stayed in touch with family here over messages and phone calls.

“That was the longest time I spent in Taiwan,” he said. However, his frequent appearances as a host on Taiwanese variety show 100% Entertainment (1997 to present) allowed his loved ones to at least watch him on-screen.

“They understand that as an entertainer, there are times when I won’t get to see them. Of course, seeing them again in the flesh now is great.”

W0LF(S) were formed in 2020 after its members – who were hosts on 100% Entertainment – decided to come together as a group, although starting out at the height of the pandemic proved difficult as many live performances were cancelled at the time.

However, it was these challenging moments that brought the men together.

Khoo said: “We all had our low points back then, but we always knew we had one another’s backs. A phone call or message was all it took to get everyone connected. We encouraged one another, so it wasn’t too hard.”