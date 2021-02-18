Taiwanese actor Talu Wang denies taking advantage of Chinese actress Li Qin on variety show

Actor Talu Wang has become the latest Taiwanese artiste to be accused of inappropriate behaviour, after some netizens slammed him for taking advantage of Chinese actress Li Qin in a trailer for a Chinese variety show.

But Wang, 29, star of teen romance movie Our Times (2015), has denied doing so.

The trailer, of Happy Camp (1997 to present), had shown Wang hugging Li from behind in a segment titled: "Which action will make a girl feel protected when you are queuing to buy bubble tea?"

In the clip, Wang hugged Li and asked her if she felt cold, before rubbing her hands and wrapping his coat around her. Li, 30, had an awkward expression.

Chinese netizens were swift to react after the trailer was uploaded on the show's Weibo page at 9pm on Wednesday (Feb 17). While some praised the duo's sweet interactions, several others accused Wang of sexually harassing Li.

The latest controversy comes after Taiwanese Internet celebrity Ili Cheng had early this month accused two male artistes of inappropriate behaviour.

She accused singer Weng Li-you of sexually harassing her at a year-end party for Chinese New Year and later alleged that TV host Sam Tseng had touched her breasts when he was giving her a hug on a TV show.

Weng has denied any wrongdoing while Tseng took the sting out of the situation by saying that he regrets that his tummy is bigger than Cheng's chest.

On Thursday, Wang wrote on social media to clear the air: "Both of us performed the part of a 'couple in cold weather' at the request of the show. We completed the required work as partners and good friends. Please do not make wild guesses and I deeply apologise for taking up everyone's attention."

Li, who played a young Xue Baochai in the TV adaptation of The Dream Of Red Mansions (2010), reposted Wang's post a few minutes later, writing: "The acting is quite good and the wolf boy is quite warm."

She was referring to the character Wang played in the TV series The Wolf (2020), which both of them starred in. A kissing scene from the show was trending online late last year after Wang kissed Li forcefully in the scene.