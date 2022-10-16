Taiwanese actor Ming Dao shares rare photo of two-year-old son

SHANGHAI - Taiwanese actor Ming Dao, who has kept his family life largely under wraps, has shared a rare photo of his two-year-old son on social media.

Ming Dao, who has shifted his acting career to China in recent years, posted a photo of himself with his son - both of them in face masks - on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on Saturday.

The 42-year-old wrote in Chinese: “I have finally seen him after missing him so much. Happiness is that simple.”

He used a kissing face emoji at the end of the post.

Ming Dao, whose real name is Lin Chao-chang, confirmed to the media in June 2020 that he had married Wang Ting-hsuan, a former member of Taiwanese girl group Kiss, after they were spotted at Yangmingshan National Park with a baby.

The couple were first seen together in 2016, but Ming said then that they were “only good friends”.

He also confirmed in June 2020 that he was a father when he posted a photo of his son’s feet. His manager said the baby was two months old.

Ming Dao was first discovered in 1999 when he took part in variety show Guess, which was hosted by Jacky Wu.

Ming Dao began hosting the travelling show The King Of Adventure in 2002 and won the Best Host in Educational Programme at the Golden Bell Awards in 2004.

A former member of boy group 183 Club, Ming Dao is well-known to regional audiences for his idol drama appearances. They include The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and The Magicians Of Love (2006).

He ventured to China in 2007 and has since acted mostly in Chinese drama serials, usually as the lead.

He was in the news in January 2020 after his older brother was involved in a murder-suicide family tragedy.