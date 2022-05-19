Taiwan stars Sharon Hsu and Edison Wang's IVF plans on hold

TAIPEI • Taiwanese actress Sharon Hsu and her husband, actor Edison Wang, had to cease fertility treatments after he tested positive for Covid-19. They had tied the knot in November last year.

Hsu, 40, had posted on Instagram last Saturday, saying in Chinese that she would be taking a seven-day hiatus as she was "about to have (her) second egg retrieval", and that she was "in the middle of ovulation treatment".

Egg retrieval is one of the steps involved in in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), a process which includes the stimulation of the ovaries with drugs.

On Tuesday, however, Hsu followed up with a more sombre selfie, along with a caption explaining that "all treatments and operations will have to be stopped".

"We're at the end of the treatment, but for the sake of everyone's health and safety, we have to give up," wrote the singer-actress, who has appeared in Jojo's World (2017) and One Night In Taipei (2015).

She added she was tired physically and mentally, and thanked the fans who had expressed support for her fertility journey.

"Thank you to those who have cared for, encouraged me and loved me, and so many of you for sharing your amazing experiences... I'll continue to be as strong as steel," she wrote.

Wang, 34, followed up with his own Instagram post on Tuesday evening, showing a picture of an antigen rapid test indicating a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

"Thank you all for your concern. I have already gone for a polymerase chain reaction test this afternoon and am waiting to be informed of the result," he said in Chinese on the post.

The Stand By Me (2019) and Bromance (2015 to 2016) actor added that he was the one who had given Hsu her IVF injections. He ended on a hopeful note, saying: "We will be fine and face it together."