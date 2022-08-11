Taika Waititi, Rita Ora said to have married in secret

LONDON • Celebrity couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are said to have secretly married in London in an intimate ceremony.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Ora has changed her surname to Waititi-Ora and the newly-weds are planning a big bash to celebrate soon.

The 31-year-old British singer has been dating Waititi, 46, the New Zealand director of Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Thor: Love And Thunder (2022), for more than a year.

They first sparked rumours of a romance in April last year, when Ora posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one with Waititi's arms wrapped around her. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone. And the ones I love," she wrote in the caption.

They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at last year's August premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles.

In recent days, they were spotted wearing gold wedding rings in social media posts by British tabloid Mail Online, which fuelled speculation that they had wed in secret.

However, their representatives have not confirmed the wedding rumour.

Waititi split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he has two daughters, in 2018 after being married for seven years.

Ora had previously dated Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and American musician Andrew Watt.