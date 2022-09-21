Sylvester Stallone shares photos with estranged wife amid divorce rumours

LOS ANGELES - Is Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone reconciling with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin despite talks of divorce?

That is the question on many people’s minds after the American actor’s social media post on Monday, which he captioned: “Wonderful….”

Stallone, 76, had posted what looks like a throwback photo of him holding Flavin’s hands with their backs facing the camera.

He also shared an old photo of himself with his wife and their three daughters in the same post.

Stallone married Flavin, a former model, in 1997. They have three daughters together - Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

Netizens reacted positively to his post on Monday.

“That’s terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote simply: “Back together, I hope?”

Stallone’s post came after he was shown on social media on Sept 11 covering up the the second tattoo on his arm dedicated to Flavin.