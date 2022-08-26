Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin splitting after 25 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES • American actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are heading for divorce after 25 years of marriage, according to American media.

People and Closer Weekly magazines reported on Wednesday that Flavin, 54, filed the papers at a court in Florida last Friday.

Closer Weekly said she cited "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" as the reason for the divorce.

According to documents seen by Closer Weekly, Flavin seeks to restore her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin and asks for equitable distribution of some assets and liabilities accumulated during the marriage.

Stallone, 76, married Flavin, a former model, in 1997.

They have three daughters together - Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

The Rocky (1976 to present) actor was previously married to Ms Sasha Czack between 1974 and 1985, and Danish model-actress Brigitte Nielsen between 1985 and 1987.

The split between Stallone and Flavin came three months after they marked the 25th anniversary of their marriage on social media in posts which have since been deleted.

Stallone sparked rumours of a break-up on Monday when The Daily Mail reported that he had covered the tattoo of Flavin on his right bicep with that of a dog.

Flavin also hinted at the separation on Aug 11 when she posted on social media a photo of herself with her three daughters and wrote: "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

Stallone denied reports that he and Flavin were splitting due to a disagreement over a dog, saying that they "just went in different directions".

He told celebrity gossip site TMZ: "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."