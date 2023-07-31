Switzerland’s ‘Swifties’ to pay most to see US pop star Taylor Swift: Swiss newspaper

ZURICH – Swiss fans are paying the most to see pop star Taylor Swift.

The cheapest ticket for the American singer-songwriter’s Eras tour stops in Zurich in July 2024 will cost 167.50 Swiss francs (S$256), according to Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

That is the most expensive Taylor Swift ticket in Europe, the paper says.

In Warsaw in Poland, Swifties - as the singer’s fans are known - will pay about four times less for the same show, the equivalent of about 43 francs.

“In Switzerland, the production costs are higher than in other countries,” Mr Oliver Niedermann, chief executive of Ticketcorner, which organised the advance ticket sale, told NZZ, citing stadium rent and wage costs.

Tickets for the two shows went on sale in July and are almost completely sold out.

Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium, with a capacity of 45,000 spectators, is small compared to other arenas where Swift will perform. The 33-year-old singer will do six shows at Wembley stadium in London, which can house about 90,000 fans.

“The artistes are well aware of the Swiss purchasing power,” said Mr Niedermann.

In Switzerland, they generally earn more per performance than anywhere else, NZZ reported.

Swift’s international tour started in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023 and will finish in London in August 2024.

According to the magazine Pollstar, which specialises in the music industry, the 131 shows will generate sales of around US$1.3 billion (S$1.73 billion), the highest grossing concert tour in history. BLOOMBERG