Swift's home broken into, stalker arrested

NEW YORK • An alleged stalker of pop superstar Taylor Swift was arrested after she suffered a break-in at her New York apartment, according to United States police on Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was charged with criminal trespassing after the police responded to an emergency call last Saturday, reporting that someone was breaking into Swift's home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Johnson was released on his own recognisance following an arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court on Sunday night.

According to the New York Daily News, Johnson had shown up at Swift's building to ring the doorbell at least five times over the past six months.

Swift, 31, has been a victim of stalking at her various properties for years.

In June 2019, an Iowa man was arrested after travelling to Rhode Island, where she owns a home, with burglary tools including an aluminium baseball bat and plans to "visit" Swift.

Roger Alvarado was arrested multiple times for breaking into the pop star's Manhattan home in recent years.

Swift has cited violence as one of her "greatest fears" and in the past has reportedly deployed facial-recognition technology at some concerts to identify potential stalkers in the crowd.

Meanwhile, she is back on top of the charts following the release of her re-recording of her 2008 hit album Fearless.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) opened at the top of Billboard's latest album chart with the equivalent of 291,000 sales in the US - the biggest debut of the year and Swift's third No. 1 in just under nine months, after her surprise pandemic LPs Folklore and Evermore.

It is Swift's ninth No. 1 album.

On Sunday, she greeted the news of the chart success of Fearless (Taylor's Version) by saying she was already at work on her next re-recording.

Some fans, minutely analysing Swift's every public move, have guessed that she will next turn to 1989, her blockbuster hit from 2014 that included the hits Shake It Off and Blank Space.

But the singer has not specified her plans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES