Swifties’ enthusiasm for their idol’s tour boosts travel demand in Europe

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as Swifties, are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol’s Eras tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams Odigeo said on Jan 16.

Demand for flights to Stockholm from May 17 to 19, when the American pop star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said.

Demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift’s concerts jumped 339 per cent, 176 per cent, 133 per cent and 108 per cent, respectively.

The Barcelona-based firm said transatlantic demand was rising the most, suggesting strong interest from American Swifties in the European performances.

Besides the top five cities, there have also been notable increases in travel to Zurich, Lyon, Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna and Madrid, where the 34-year-old singer will perform.

This unusual pattern reflects Swift’s influence on the music scene and her substantial economic impact, which had already been observed and measured in the United States. REUTERS