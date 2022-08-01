Swift tops celebrity ranking of private jet use

LOS ANGELES • Celebrities have recently come under fire for their usage of private jets, with reality star Kylie Jenner inciting eye-rolls and criticism for bragging about her preferred, climate unfriendly way to travel.

But Jenner is reportedly not the worst "climate criminal" in Hollywood.

Pop star Taylor Swift topped a list purporting to rank celebrities according to their private jet usage.

The list was compiled by marketing firm Yard - using data from the CelebrityJets Twitter page.

Yard's data-trawlers found that Swift's jet flew 170 times from the start of this year to July 19. This equals to some 8,294 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The 170 flights included trips across the United States, including from Burbank in California on the west coast, to Albany in New York on the east coast.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper Jay-Z came in second and third in the ranking, respectively.

Also in the top 10 were country star Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian.

Jenner herself landed at 19th spot.

Yard added that the celebrities had "emitted an average of 3376.64 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in just their private jet usage in 2022 so far".

This is some 482 times more than the average person.

On social media, netizens were quick to criticise the celebrities, especially Swift.

"Streaming Taylor Swift to help her pay for her jet fuel," mocked one Twitter user.

Another observed: "For someone who sings about driving, trains, bus stops and cars so much, turns out Taylor Swift prefers to use her private jet for what would be a two-hour car ride. "

In a statement to music magazine Rolling Stone, Swift's representatives note that although the pop star owns her own private jet, she is not the only one who uses it.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," they said.