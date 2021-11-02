Swift, Obama, McCartney lead tributes at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

CLEVELAND (Ohio) • Singer Taylor Swift serenaded music icon Carole King, former United States president Barack Obama praised rapper Jay-Z, and former Beatle Paul McCartney paid tribute to rock band Foo Fighters last Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honoured singer-songwriter Tina Turner and all-woman rock band The Go-Gos.

Mr Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner Jay-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighbourhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

Jay-Z, 51, seemed overwhelmed by the tributes, which included one from comedian Dave Chappelle.

"That's a lot. Trying to make me cry in front of all these white people," Jay-Z joked.

"Growing up, we didn't think we could be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad."

Swift opened the show with a pop version of Will You Love Me Tomorrow, while Jennifer Hudson sang A Natural Woman in honour of King, 79, who led the audience in a singalong of her hit You've Got A Friend.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music," said Swift, calling King's album Tapestry (1971) "a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings".

The ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, was packed with A-listers such as Dr Dre, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban.

Christina Aguilera led a medley of Turner's biggest hits. Turner, who now lives quietly in Switzerland, was unable to attend last Saturday's ceremony, but sent thanks by video.

"If they're still giving me awards at 81, I must be doing something right," the Simply The Best (1991) singer said.

Turner first received the honour in 1991 with her former husband Ike Turner, but last Saturday, she was celebrated for her even bigger solo career in the 1980s and 1990s.

King and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl were also two-time honourees.

King had previously been inducted with her songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, while Grohl, 52, was a member of grunge band Nirvana, which were inducted in 2014.

McCartney said he and Grohl were both "ordinary, kind of goofy" kids who had somehow fallen into rock 'n' roll music.

The Go-Gos, rapper LL Cool J, German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk and the late Billy Preston were also inducted.

American multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren, 73, was a no-show from his own induction ceremony.

He had said he would not attend because he did not consider music to be a contest.

The honours recognise artistes who have spent more than 25 years in the music industry. They are selected based on ballots sent by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,200 artistes, historians and members of the music industry. Members of the public also voted.

The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO on Nov 20.

