Swift backs Biden for US president

WASHINGTON • Pop superstar Taylor Swift on Wednesday threw her support behind United States presidential candidate Joe Biden, telling her 200 million-plus social media orbit that the Democratic nominee will start a "healing process" in the country.

The singer-songwriter has lashed out before at US President Donald Trump, including in August when she blasted his "ineffective leadership" against the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to "subvert and destroy" US voting rights.

But her remarks in a magazine article that she posted on Instagram and Twitter were her first formal declaration of support for Mr Biden, a former US vice-president.

In V Magazine's "Thought Leaders" issue, Swift - who has released two No. 1 albums, Lover and Folklore, since last year - said: "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first.

"I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election," she added. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."

The 30-year-old artist quickly received shout-outs from Mr Biden and his running mate Ms Harris.

"Taylor - thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation's history," Mr Biden tweeted.

Swift made waves in 2018 when she endorsed Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee and said the voting record of Mrs Marsha Blackburn, the Republican US Senate candidate, "appals and terrifies me".

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for all Americans, no matter their skin colour, gender or who they love," Swift said at the time.

Mrs Blackburn won the Senate election in Tennessee that year.

