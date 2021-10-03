Survival thrillers to watch next

Published: 
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Have a Squid Game-shaped hole in your life now that you are done bingeing on the series? While there are no plans yet for a second season, you can still get your fix of survival thrillers with these five other works.

Netflix

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 03, 2021, with the headline 'Survival thrillers to watch next'. Subscribe
Topics: 