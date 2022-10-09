Supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly ‘done’ with marriage to American football star Tom Brady

TAMPA BAY, Florida – Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen is ready to close the book on her long-time marriage to legendary American football quarterback Tom Brady, American media reports have claimed.

Last Friday, People magazine reported that 42-year-old Bundchen was “done” with Brady. The couple began dating in 2006, married in 2009 and have a son and daughter together, aged 12 and nine, respectively.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

“She doesn’t have much contact with Tom,” the source added.

Tabloid reports over the past several weeks said the two have been living apart after an argument.

The reason for the dispute is not known, but Bundchen reportedly is upset, in part, about Brady’s decision to renounce his retirement and return to the National Football League for a 23rd season. The 45-year-old is now quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, she sounded disappointed about his decision to play.

“Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy too.”

Another recent report said the couple have both recently hired divorce lawyers.

Brady was not asked directly about the reports during a press conference on Thursday, but acknowledged that maintaining his singular focus on the sport in what is his 22nd season had been “challenging”.

“I think, you know, football has its challenges in different ways for everybody at different times,” Brady said. “So, it’s work. Everyone has different challenges and you deal with it the best way you can.”

A divorce would involve a division of millions of dollars’ worth of assets for the couple, whose property portfolio is reportedly worth US$26 million (S$37.3 million).

Brady landed at No. 9 on Forbes’ 2022 list of highest-paid athletes, with the publication pegging his annual salary at US$83.9 million – US$52m of it in endorsements. When he retires again, he has a job waiting for him as the No. 1 football analyst at broadcaster Fox Sports, where he is signed to a 10-year, US$375 million deal.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the fortune of Bundchen, a model and entrepreneur, at US$400 million. AFP, REUTERS