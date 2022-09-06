Supermodel Adriana Lima welcomes her third child

LOS ANGELES - Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima has welcomed her third child on Aug 29.

The 41-year-old, who was a Victoria’s Secret model for two decades, shared the news on Instagram on Monday with a photo of the newborn’s eye.

“Cyan is the colour between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the colour of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favourite colour… the colour of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world, Cyan Lima Lemmers,” she wrote in the caption.

This is her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, 41, a movie producer. She has two daughters - Valentina, 12, and Sienna, nine - with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric, 43.

Lima announced her pregnancy in her TikTok debut in February in a clip that went viral as she surprised Lemmers with a positive pregnancy test.

In the subsequent months of her pregnancy, she showed off her growing baby bump in revealing maternity wear at movie premieres and fashion events.