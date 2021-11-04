For Subscribers
Commentary
Superhero flick Eternals passed without cuts, but rated M18
The film contains homosexual references and the rating will exclude young fans and affect its box office
Marvel fans in Singapore will be happy to know that the superhero movie Eternals to be shown here is the full version. It has been passed clean by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
However, it has been given an unusually strict M18 rating, which restricts attendance to those aged 18 and above.