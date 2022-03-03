Capes, catsuits & superhero challenges

"Any series that has successfully survived so long is because each artiste has given it a new interpretation - the series has never had a down period. It's like James Bond, each fan has a favourite because each actor has brought a specific thing to it. It's a really exciting process to figure out," he says.

Nolan and Reeves are polar opposites in working style, Pattinson says.

Nolan is a genius at choreographing action set pieces with "hundreds of moving parts", then moving on after one or two takes.

Reeves, on the other hand, sweats the small stuff. The American - who directed monster movie Cloverfield (2008) and the science-fiction thrillers Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014) and War For The Planet Of The Apes (2017) - is concerned with "the minutiae and everything in between" and does retakes if something is amiss.

"Your first thought is, 'Oh, I might be doing terribly if I need a lot of takes.' But later, it gets weirdly satisfying and I realise I have picked up his obsession as well," he says.

Also taking over an iconic role is American actress Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, the freewheeling, outlaw foil to the tortured, noble main character.

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet has been active on both the big screen (as the voice of Catwoman in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie) and on television (Big Little Lies, 2017 to 2019).

When she spoke to others who have played the character - she did not name them, but actresses who had donned the catsuit include Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry - they told her of a most pressing concern when zipped into the complicated, form-fitting outfit.

"The advice I got was about going to the bathroom," says Kravitz, 33, who was at the same press event. "That was the main bit of advice I've gotten and I took that very seriously."

The women she spoke to about playing Catwoman, whose real name is Selina Kyle, stuck to practical matters rather than tell her what they expected to see from her.

Kravitz adds: "They were respectful. They would rather let the actress do what she wants because it's exciting to see what comes out of her own imagination. I feel incredibly encouraged to be supported by the women who have played the part."

Batman over the years: What different actors brought to the role

Michael Keaton made Batman funny but intense. Val Kilmer played Bruce Wayne in one movie, then was gone. George Clooney also played him once, in a movie that gained notoriety because of "bat nipples".

Here are the actors who played the billionaire industrialist, orphaned as a boy and delivering rough justice on the mean streets of Gotham.

The list covers only live-action movies; actors such as Will Arnett have voiced the hero in animated features such as The Lego Batman Movie (2017).

1. Michael Keaton Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992)

Fans of the superhero were aghast when it was announced that comedian Keaton would be donning the black cowl. Was director Tim Burton going to poke fun at an icon?

They need not have worried. Burton had no plans to repeat the cartoonish quality of the 1960s Batman television series.

Keaton's Batman was suave, but psychologically off-kilter and the success of the two movies would guarantee that the bat symbol would be lighting up the skies for decades to come.

2. Val Kilmer, Batman Forever (1995) George Clooney, Batman & Robin (1997)

Director Joel Schumacher helmed both these movies and took them to a louder, neon-lit place.

Kilmer's performance was praised for its lightness, but Clooney's attempt at quippy campiness under Schumacher's heavy-handed direction was met with universal derision. The actor has repeatedly apologised for the movie, now regarded as one of the worst superhero films of all time, not least because the bat wardrobe, based on ancient Greek statues, featured conspicuous nipples and codpieces.

3. Christian Bale The Dark Knight trilogy: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The critical and commercial disaster that was Batman & Robin (1997) caused studio Warner Bros to cancel two planned sequels.

English director Christopher Nolan was hired for the reboot. With English actor Bale in the title role, the reboot and its two sequels would get critics excited again and earn more than US$2.4 billion (S$3.3 billion) worldwide.

The famously committed actor helped create the "Batman voice" - the gruff tone Wayne employed when in crime-fighting mode.

Nolan's secret ingredient is English actor Michael Caine, playing Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth. Part of Nolan's plan to create a more grounded, realistic hero, Alfred's father figure was the perfect foil to Bale's tortured avenger.

4. Ben Affleck Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The American actor has had the stormiest run of anyone who has donned the cape.

When it was announced that Affleck would play the role in ensemble pictures that would feature other DC comic-book heroes, fans howled at the idea of a "Batfleck", as the casting was then derisively called.

The films were released to mixed reactions from audiences and critics, but some praise went to Affleck for elevating sub-par scripts and confusing editing.

He was poised to write, direct and play the lead in The Batman, but dropped out in 2017, citing alcohol-related problems.

This paved the way for director Matt Reeves and heart-throb actor Robert Pattinson to take on the movie.