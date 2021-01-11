Sun is ready to shine in life and love

For Taiwanese-Korean singer-songwriter Sun Shengxi, winning the Best Mandarin Album accolade at the 2019 Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan was great, but it was not an end point in itself.

Sun, who is also known as Shi Shi, sings about her never-ending quest to achieve more in her latest album Where Is Shi?, released last month.

Speaking in Mandarin to Singapore media recently, she says she is often not satisfied with the status quo, be it how much money she makes or how successful her music is.

"I tell myself to be content, but whenever I get some results, I feel I want to do better. It is a contradiction, but not being satisfied pushes me to move forward."

She shot to fame after coming in sixth in the second season of Taiwanese singing reality competition Chinese Million Star in 2013.

Since her fourth album Shi's Journey nabbed the prestigious award in 2019, expectations are high, she admits.

"Every action I take, be it writing a melody or deciding how a song is developed, I think about how to do it better than the last time. The stress is there."

With her new album, she is going all out for this year's Golden Melody Awards, described as the Grammys of Taiwan.

She has said she is eyeing the Best Female Vocalist category, but adds that "getting nominated in any category is a great form of affirmation".

There is a distinct R&B sound in Sun's new album, a nod to the influence of R&B artistes such as Alicia Keys, Beyonce and Usher.

The track Not Enough is in the style of 2000s R&B, featuring a groovy guitar, and is co-produced by Taiwanese rapper Razor Chiang.

I tell myself to be content, but whenever I get some results, I feel I want to do better. It is a contradiction, but not being satisfied pushes me to move forward. SUN SHENGXI

Another song, Infected, which likens love to a disease spreading in one's body, has a smooth, undulating melody accompanied by soulful strings.

Sun says: "I have always known my singing style leans towards R&B, from my vibrato to the way my voice changes between registers. But I have not been able to do a proper R&B album until now. So in this album, I feel especially like myself."

Sun, who is single, turned 30 last November.

She hopes to do more music arrangement in the new year and also take better care of herself and perhaps keep fewer late nights.

A longer-term goal, which she talked about in a recent interview, is to get married and have two or three children.

But, first, the right person has to come along.

She says: "I am the sort who will be the first to make my intentions known, but this may frighten the other party off."

She may have a long to-do list, but Sun is taking it all in her stride. As she puts it: "Actually, I don't need to be in such a hurry to accomplish everything. After all, my 30s have just started."

• Where Is Shi? is available on music-streaming platforms such as KKBox, Spotify and Apple Music.