Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh visit Sheikh Haikel at his restaurant after cancer reveal

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Local celebrities, including Suhaimi Yusof and Gurmit Singh, showed support for rapper Sheikh Haikel’s cancer battle by visiting his restaurant.

SINGAPORE – A group of veterans from the local entertainment scene, including actor-hosts Suhaimi Yusof and Gurmit Singh, gathered at Hai Ge Ji, rapper Sheikh Haikel’s Bussorah Street restaurant, to show support for the rapper after his cancer disclosure.

In an Instagram carousel posted on Sept 8, the same day of the visit, Suhaimi described how he and Singh were devastated after they found out about Haikel’s condition. The musician and food entrepreneur revealed that he has Stage 4 colon cancer in a Sept 4 Instagram video.

Suhaimi’s Instagram post had several photos of the visit, including one of Singh embracing Haikel. Among the personalities seen in the pictures were radio veteran Bernard Lim and Malay pop singers Mahani Mohd and Kamaliah Latiff.

Both Suhaimi and Lim are stroke survivors who co-host online radio show Subern Show on Power 98.

Haikel and Singh’s joint projects included starring roles in Mediacorp’s comedy-drama series SSSOFA (2013).

Suhaimi wrote in the caption: “Today (08/09/26) we met, we hug, we joked, we laughed, we shed tears and we realised how much we really appreciate each other (and) prayed for one another.”

He described Haikel as a “unique high-spirited dude” who continued to entertain while facing his diagnosis, and dubbed his wife Anna Belle Francis “Wonder Woman Wife”.

Suhaimi added the “miracle news” that Haikel’s “colon is clear of cancer”, but he still “needs to battle the ones that affect his liver”.

“We pray for his full recovery,” he wrote in the post and ended it with making a call to support Haikel and Francis by patronising their restaurant.

In a Sept 5 interview with The Straits Times, Haikel said he had gone through chemotherapy and four major abdominal operations that cleared the primary tumour in the colon. The cancer had already progressed aggressively to Stage 4 and spread to his liver by the time he started his treatments, and he would be undergoing more chemotherapy.

Other celebrities who have publicly expressed solidarity with Haikel include Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, who posted a video message on Sept 6 on their close bond.