Submit your designs for the "New Normal" world

The third edition of the Singapore Creator Awards is now open for submission with the theme, "New Normal New Designs".

The awards, co-organised by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, invites designers to submit ideas which are functional with a strong Singaporean identity.

Submissions can be in various forms, including graphic design, spatial design, product design experience and mobile app concepts. Winners can walk away with cash prizes worth more than $18,000.

The awards are separated into two categories, the Aspiring Designer category for novices and the Established Designer category for professionals. They are open to Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners based in Singapore.

Applicants must submit their entries consisting of the design, the rationale behind it and its go-to-market potential at sgcreatorawards.com by May 2 next year.

The top 10 finalists in each category will be notified and may be asked to submit prototypes of their ideas for a final judging.

The judging panel is chaired by Ms Lim Sau Hoong, recipient of the Designer of the Year prize at the 2007 Singapore President's Design Award.

Results will be announced at an awards ceremony on July 30 next year.

Eligible finalists may also be offered an opportunity to be part of an incubator programme offered by the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Singapore Management University (SMU). This is SMU's first year on board the awards as an innovation partner of the awards.

Details of the competition can be found on the awards' official website at sgcreatorawards.com.

Jan Lee