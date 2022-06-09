Strong leads in weak flicks

OFFICIAL COMPETITION (M18)

115 minutes, opens today

Rating: 2/5

The story: An ageing tycoon is funding a cinematic masterpiece (so he thinks) to secure his legacy in this satire on show-business vanity. He has bought the rights to a novel by a Nobel Prize laureate that he knows nothing about. The director hired is an avant-garde auteur and the pair of world-famous actors have inflated egos.

Two reasons to watch this film:

1 Penelope Cruz

She plays the temperamental director, wearing a head of riotous red frizz that gets one of this Spanish comedy's two stars.

2 And Antonio Banderas

Official Competition is the first time Spanish cinema's sexiest ambassadors are sharing top-billing, with Banderas in a self-parody as a vapid heart-throb playboy. Oscar Martinez completes the ensemble as his rival, a pompous theatre thespian.

Over nine days of rehearsal, the threesome bicker and engage in bizarre shenanigans to assert their competing artistic ideologies.

One reason to not watch it:

1 Overstretched gag

Each one goes on and on until it is no longer funny.

Around them is dead air. The seasoned performers do all the work, while the directors seem to just look on idly off-camera. They are the Argentinean duo Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, who won Martinez the 2016 Venice Film Festival's Best Actor for The Distinguished Citizen.

MY SON (M18)

95 minutes

HBO Go

Rating: 2/5

The story: James McAvoy is a divorced absent father summoned back to Scotland by his former wife, played by Claire Foy, when their young son goes missing. The investigation suspects a link between his job abroad and the disappearance, while he has his suspicions on the missus' new boyfriend (Tom Cullen).

Two reasons to watch this film:

1 Sympathetic leads

McAvoy mentored a generation of superheroes as Professor Charles Xavier in several of the X-Men blockbusters (2011 to 2019), and Foy was Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown (2016 to present).

In the Scottish abduction thriller My Son, however, they are just an ordinary despairing couple experiencing every parent's worst nightmare.

2 The Highlands

The misty backdrop, silent and sinister, sets the mood. One reason to not watch this film:

1 Where is the script?

No, really, the actor never got one. French director Christian Carion, in remaking his 2017 Mon Garcon, withheld the full story from McAvoy throughout filming to create genuine disorientation.

Pity McAvoy, who was left to improvise. From scene to scene, he flails around, arriving randomly at last in a violent vigilante dad drama in which he takes up a blowtorch and fire extinguisher against bad guys in the absence of Liam Neeson's particular set of skills.