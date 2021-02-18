Streaming war heats up

Service providers are pulling out all the stops to entice Singaporeans hungry for entertainment, as Disney+ enters the market

Market research conducted last year found that in Singapore, people subscribed to 1.1 streaming services on average - a figure that may change when Disney+ launches here.
Market research conducted last year found that in Singapore, people subscribed to 1.1 streaming services on average - a figure that may change when Disney+ launches here.PHOTO: REUTERS
Film Correspondent
Published: 
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If you have had to think about only one streaming subscription so far - to an anchor service like Netflix, for instance - that might be about to change.

The entry of Disney+ into Singapore next Tuesday marks the day that many here will have to weigh how many video services they buy, what it costs and how to manage them. It is a decision that has not come along since 2016, when Netflix launched here.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 18, 2021, with the headline 'Streaming war heats up'. Subscribe
Topics: 