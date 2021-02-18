For Subscribers
Streaming war heats up
Service providers are pulling out all the stops to entice Singaporeans hungry for entertainment, as Disney+ enters the market
If you have had to think about only one streaming subscription so far - to an anchor service like Netflix, for instance - that might be about to change.
The entry of Disney+ into Singapore next Tuesday marks the day that many here will have to weigh how many video services they buy, what it costs and how to manage them. It is a decision that has not come along since 2016, when Netflix launched here.