Streaming sneaks: Royal drama The Crown gears up for Princess Diana’s bitter divorce

SINGAPORE – Real life, reel life and messy relationships. The month of November brings about torrid extramarital affairs played out in the most public of ways a la award-winning drama The Crown, the machinations of managers propping up the most glamorous celebrities in K-drama Behind Every Star and the tangled romances of three women in modern China in Hello My Love.

The Straits Times runs down why each is worth the watch.

The Crown 5

Premieres on Netflix on Nov 9

One of streaming giant Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series, season five of The Crown has plenty of attention on it even without any promotion. It has been criticised by those close to the British monarchy, especially in the light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles’ ascension to the throne.

It is little surprise that this season has taken so much heat. Covering the 1990s, widely remembered for royal scandals and chaos, it will revolve around the bitter divorce between then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and his former wife Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) and his and Diana’s attempts to court public opinion and manipulate the media are all expected to be portrayed in reel life, just as the real-life King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare for their coronation.

Why it is worth the watch: Indulge in the royal drama, both on and off screen.

Behind Every Star

Premieres on Netflix on Nov 7