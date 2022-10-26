Streaming sneaks: Royal drama The Crown gears up for Princess Diana’s bitter divorce

SINGAPORE – Real life, reel life and messy relationships. The month of November brings about torrid extramarital affairs played out in the most public of ways a la award-winning drama The Crown, the machinations of managers propping up the most glamorous celebrities in K-drama Behind Every Star and the tangled romances of three women in modern China in Hello My Love.
The Straits Times runs down why each is worth the watch.
The Crown 5
Premieres on Netflix on Nov 9
One of streaming giant Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series, season five of The Crown has plenty of attention on it even without any promotion. It has been criticised by those close to the British monarchy, especially in the light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles’ ascension to the throne.
It is little surprise that this season has taken so much heat. Covering the 1990s, widely remembered for royal scandals and chaos, it will revolve around the bitter divorce between then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and his former wife Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).
Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) and his and Diana’s attempts to court public opinion and manipulate the media are all expected to be portrayed in reel life, just as the real-life King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare for their coronation.
Why it is worth the watch: Indulge in the royal drama, both on and off screen.
Behind Every Star
Premieres on Netflix on Nov 7
Adapted from the acclaimed French comedy-drama Call My Agent! (2015 to present), this K-drama stars Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young as the managers of top celebrities in South Korea.
As professionals, they juggle all sorts of roles – negotiating deals for their clients, packaging them for a favourable public image, dealing with the fallout when a scandal occurs and hand-holding A-listers going through all sorts of crises.
On top of that, each has his or her own complicated personal life to manage too.
Lee (Lovers, 2006), who is now more known for appearances in variety shows such as Three Meals A Day (2014 to 2020), leads the cast as the cold and confident director of the management agency.
Why it is worth the watch: A K-drama that gives you the scoop about K-drama stars.
Hello My Love
Premieres on iQiyi International on Wednesday
Three women, three stages of life.
In this Chinese romantic comedy, Qin Lan (Story Of Yanxi Palace, 2018), Lan Yingying (Empresses In The Palace, 2011) and Zhenghe Huizi (You Are My Glory, 2021) portray the central trio struggling with very different romances.
Qin plays a divorced woman who inadvertently finds herself the target of a younger man’s (Wang Ziyi) affections; Lan’s character is going through a relationship crisis with her boyfriend of seven years; while Zhenghe plays a young influencer on a mission to take revenge on a man who has betrayed her.
Why it is worth the watch: As evidenced in well-reviewed shows like The Rational Life (2021), May-December romances are Qin’s sweet spot. Oh, and Singaporean actor Lawrence Wong – as a good-looking personal trainer – is in this too.