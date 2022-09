SINGAPORE – Aliens, werewolves and a dangerous glimpse of the future mark the spooky month of October. Here is a sneak peek of five upcoming streaming titles and why they are worth the watch.

Arriving just in time for the season, Werewolf By Night is the first Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation offering. The feature, just under an hour, is largely a standalone that still shares continuity with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).