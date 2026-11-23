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Stray Kids’ Felix brings star power to hanbok as South Korea moves to protect its cultural identity

Stray Kids member Felix appears in hanbok for the South Korean government’s 2026 Hanbok Wave campaign.

SEOUL – Felix of K-pop boy band Stray Kids appeared in hanbok by five South Korean designers in photos released on Nov 23 for Hanbok Wave, the culture ministry’s annual campaign to promote hanbok overseas.

The release comes as the South Korean government prepares to enforce a new law to grow the hanbok industry, and as tourists have begun to visit Gyeongbokgung in Chinese hanfu and Japanese kimono.

Since summer, Chinese tourists filming at the palace in hanfu, traditional Chinese dress, have sparked a series of rows online.

In one widely shared video, an influencer told viewers he had come to South Korea to promote Chinese culture. Japanese tourists in kimono near the palace also drew attention, and critics argued that foreign visitors could mistake the outfits for hanbok.

The South Korean ministry has since launched a week-long campaign encouraging visitors to wear hanbok properly, starting on Oct 19 near Gyeonghoeru Pavilion with the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation.

The campaign also turns to the rental shops that dress most of the palace’s visitors, many of which offer cheap, glittery fusion styles.

About two dozen shops near the palace now hand out multilingual guides on hanbok’s history and how to wear it. Their staff is being trained in proper dress, and the ministry says it will push the industry to carry more traditional hanbok.

Vice-Culture Minister Kim Young-soo said rental shops were already raising their share of high-end hanbok.

The push also follows the National Assembly’s passage of the Hanbok Culture Industry Promotion Act in March, 13 years after such a Bill was first proposed.

Set to take effect on April 29, 2027, the law requires the government to draw up a hanbok industry plan every five years and regularly survey the industry. It also gives the industry grounds to support training, research, start-ups and production.

The law designates Oct 21 as Hanbok Day and the week around it as Hanbok Culture Week, when the palace campaign was launched. After the Bill passed, the ministry said it would expand Hanbok Wave to help hanbok makers find new markets.

At a National Assembly forum on the law on Nov 18, participants called for protection standards for traditional fabrics such as silk, hemp and ramie and a pilot programme in which lawmakers and officials wear hanbok on official trips abroad.

Hanbok Wave, run by the ministry and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, pairs promising hanbok companies with Hallyu artistes to develop hanbok for global markets. The ministry named Felix the 2026 face in June.

Jung Hyangmi, head of the ministry’s Culture and Arts Policy Office, said at the time she hoped fans in North America and Europe would come to see hanbok as something they want to wear.

The five brands, chosen through an open call, each took a different approach.

Danha painted a deep blue landscape in the traditional Korean style onto a dopo robe, and Hanbok Studio Hyeon added fine embroidery and a red waist cord to a cheollik robe. Geumuijae, Riu and Biu, and Seodamhwa also took part.

Starting in the first week of December, the photos will run on the panoramic screen at Seoul Station and on billboards in New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro. That is seven cities, up from five in 2025, with Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro added.

Earlier Hanbok Wave models were actor Park Bo-gum in 2025, actress Kim Tae-ri in 2024, singer-actress Suzy in 2023 and former figure skater Kim Yu-na in 2022. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK