Straits Times, Business Times podcasts: Downloaded half a million times last year

Podcasts by The Straits Times and The Business Times were downloaded almost half a million times last year, an increase of more than 150 per cent over the previous year.

There are now 10 regular shows covering the news, personal finance, business and health.

Mr Ernest Luis, 50, podcast editor with ST and BT, said: "We saw a big jump in listenership during Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker period."

Standouts include a recently launched show, BT's Mark To Market, hosted by senior correspondent Ben Paul and based on his weekly market trends and analysis column, and ST's Health Check, a show by senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, which offers healthier living tips and debunks myths.

Readers can download popular audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and discover The Straits Times and The Business Times podcast shows at str.sg/JKea.

If you have a smart home speaker like the Google Home or Nest device, or an Android phone, just say: "Hey Google, play me The Straits Times Audio Features."