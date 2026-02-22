‘Stormy seas’ of Gaza row overshadow Berlin film festival finale

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Crew of the film Chronicles from the Siege holds a Palestinian flag as they pose on the red carpet for the awards ceremony at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Feb 21, 2026.

BERLIN - The 76th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close on Feb 21 after 10 days of what its director called “stormy seas” unleashed by a controversy over the war in Gaza, which often overshadowed discussion of the 22 films in competition.

The row erupted at the beginning of the festival when jury president Wim Wenders answered a question about the German government’s support for Israel by saying: “We cannot really enter the field of politics.”

At the same press conference he had said that films had the power to “change the world” but in a different way from politics.

But his comments in response to the question on Israel prompted a storm of outrage.

Award-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy, who had been due to present a restored version of a 1989 film she wrote, pulled out of the event, branding Wenders’ words “unconscionable” and “jaw-dropping”.

On Feb 17, an open letter signed by dozens of film industry figures, including actors Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton and director Adam McKay, condemned the Berlin festival’s “silence on the genocide of Palestinians” and accused it of being involved in “censoring” artists who oppose Israel’s actions.

Jury President Wim Wenders attends the red carpet during the No Good Men premiere and opening ceremony of the Berlin film festival on Feb 12, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

‘ICE out!’

Director Tricia Tuttle, in her second year at the helm of the Berlinale, has firmly rejected the accusations, describing some of the claims in the letter as “misinformation” and “inaccurate”.

Speaking on Feb 21 at the awards ceremony for prizes from the festival’s Independent Juries, Tuttle described the past 10 days as “stormy seas”.

Mexican director Fernando Eimbcke, whose film Moscas (Flies) is in official competition, used the occasion to protest civilian deaths in Gaza as well as US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“More than 17,000 kids have been killed in Gaza in the last two years,” he said.

“I should raise my voice and I ask all the governments and organisations to raise their voices too,” he said.

He also referenced the arrest of a five-year-old Ecuadorian boy by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the US which sparked widespread outrage.

“ICE should stop persecuting and terrifying kids like Liam Conejo Ramos – ICE out!” Mr Eimbcke said.

Later on Feb 21, prizes will be awarded by the main International Jury, including the coveted Golden Bear for best film.

The ceremony will get under way at 5pm GMT (1am on Feb 22, Singapore time).

Among the standout entries in the official competition was We Are All Strangers by Anthony Chen .

Set in Chen’s native Singapore, the film is a moving family drama which playfully satirises the yawning social disparities to be found in the city-state’s glittering skyscrapers.

German actress Sandra Hueller, who gained international acclaim for her roles in The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, received audience plaudits for her turn as the title character in Rose by Austrian director Markus Schleinzer.

The black-and-white drama tells the story of a woman passing herself off as a man in rural 17th-century Germany to escape the constraints of patriarchy.

Repression in Iran

Juliette Binoche, playing a woman caring for her mother with dementia, also moved cinema-goers in Queen at Sea by American director Lance Hammer, who had not made a feature film since 2008.

The film sensitively portrays the devastation Alzheimer’s disease inflicts on a patient’s loved ones.

The first major event of the film calendar also provided a platform for Iranian filmmakers to address the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in their home country.

Director Mahnaz Mohammadi, who has spent time in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, presented Roya, a searing portrayal of conditions in the jail and the traces they leave on prisoners’ psyches.

Dissident director Jafar Panahi, who won the Cannes Palme d’Or for It Was Just An Accident, also spoke at the Berlinale to denounce the Iranian government’s repression of protestors, which international organisations say has left thousands, or tens of thousands, dead.

“An unbelievable crime has happened. Mass murder has happened. People are not even allowed to mourn their loved ones,” Panahi told a talk organised as part of the festival.

“People do not want violence. They avoid violence. It is the regime that forces violence upon them,” Panahi said.

In December he was sentenced to one year in prison and a travel ban in Iran but has expressed his intention to return nevertheless. AFP