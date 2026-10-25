Stop-motion film Wildwood is Nike founder son’s latest unprofitable masterpiece

It took American director Travis Knight 16 years and US$100 million (S$128 million) to make Wildwood, the critically acclaimed stop-motion film that opened in cinemas last week.

At a preview screening at the fabled Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct 21, the chief executive officer of animation studio Laika relayed the tortured path to the movie’s release. The animated picture’s 12-minute battle scene alone contains roughly 3,000 handmade characters, five distinct sets and required over 400 shots, making it the most ambitious sequence in Laika’s history.

And as is typical for Laika – which is bankrolled by Knight’s father Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike Inc. and the studio’s chairman – Wildwood is forecast to bring in just US$10 million at the North American box office in its debut.

“I am Travis Knight and I make stop-motion movies,” Knight said to attendees of the American Film Institute festival. “I realise that that sounds like the opening line at addiction recovery meetings. Frankly, the similarities are striking. The obsessive behaviour, the financial ruin, the strain on our loved ones, the repeated promises that this is the last time. The important thing is that I have acknowledged that there is a problem.”

The fiscal track record of Laika, based a 15-minute drive west from Nike’s global headquarters near Portland, Oregon, would be existential for any other film studio. The company has a workforce of about 400 animators and support staff. All but one of the company’s previous five films have struggled at the box office despite attracting a cult following for their painstaking craft and each having been nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature.

Laika’s first picture Coraline only became profitable thanks to several re-releases after its debut in 2009. It remains the studio’s highest-grossing film and a Halloween cult favourite, and also established Laika as a challenger to Walt Disney Co.’s Pixar Animation Studios and Comcast Corp.’s DreamWorks Animation.

The trajectory of Wildwood, a dark fantasy that follows teenagers Prue (voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Curtis (Jacob Tremblay) as they enter an enchanted forest just outside Portland, is unlikely to be any different.

Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Charlie Day and Awkwafina are also part of the voice cast of Wildwood, inspired by Colin Meloy’s 2011 book of the same name.

(From left) Director Travis Knight and voice cast members Marc Evan Jackson, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Amandla Stenberg, Tantoo Cardinal, Jake Johnson and Angela Bassett at the premiere of Wildwood at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct 21. PHOTO: AFP

Still, Rentrak box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian pointed to reports of stronger advance sales as a reason to be hopeful.

“Laika has always taken a different approach to animation, and it’ll be interesting to see how audiences respond to this one,” Dergarabedian said. “I think there’s potential for the film to build on word of mouth well beyond opening weekend.”

Wildwood has a perfect 100% score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the trailer promoting the picture has generated 89 million views on Laika’s YouTube channel.

The younger Knight was working as an animator at the Will Vinton Studios in Hillsboro, Oregon, when his father purchased the financially struggling enterprise in 2003. He renamed it two years later and Travis Knight, 53, became CEO in 2009. Laika’s other films include ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019).

Knight and Laika are part of a new generation of film-makers “building their own cult of personality” by controlling their own marketing and interactions with audiences instead of handing those duties off to larger Hollywood studios, said Jason Brenek, CEO of Fathom Entertainment, which is distributing Wildwood, on an industry-focused podcast recently.

Laika’s handcrafted approach, which has been the subject of viral social media posts, magazine features and museum exhibitions, is being especially celebrated by cinephiles who fear the creep of artificial intelligence in the film business and potentially dire consequences for animation.

On Oct 19, during a panel discussion after a Wildwood screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Knight declared to rapturous applause that “a pencil is a tool, a paintbrush is a tool, a 3D printer is a tool, a digital capture system is a tool. AI is not a tool. AI can go f*** itself.”

If Wildwood ultimately finds commercial success, it will vindicate Knight’s management of Laika, and the decades he’s spent building an animation studio that operates almost in defiance of Hollywood’s prevailing economic model. But if it’s another commercial failure, there’s little hope for competitors to produce similar projects outside the benevolence of one of the world’s wealthiest families.

In Knight’s opening remarks at the Chinese Theatre, he commented on the stormy weather sweeping Hollywood Boulevard.

“There’s something oddly poetic about the fact that we spent so long making this movie and now here we are in Los Angeles at our US premiere and it’s pissing rain outside,” Knight said. BLOOMBERG

Wildwood is showing in Singapore cinemas.