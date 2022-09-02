Stomach bug almost ruined Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'perfect' wedding

SINGAPORE - It had rained at sunset every day that week.

The thunder and lightning arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the wedding ceremony was supposed to start.

And both bride and groom - as well as family members - had caught a "stomach bug" and were recuperating until late in the week.

But these "unexpected setbacks" did not ruin the Aug 20 wedding weekend festivities for American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, 53, and American actor Ben Affleck, 50.

They had celebrated alongside friends and family on the grounds of his 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

She shared these intimate details and more wedding photos via her On The JLo newsletter on Thursday (Sept 1).

Lopez said their big day ended up being "better" than they planned.

"The truth is, I never had one doubt," she wrote. "All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God's hands."

The couple dated from 2002 to 2004, during which they got engaged, before eventually breaking up.

Lopez went on to have twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The lovebirds rekindled their relationship in July 2021.

Another special moment was when Lopez surprised Affleck with a performance by American singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, who sang as she walked down the aisle.

She wrote: "Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn's True Companion as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than 20 years ago. Though Ben didn't know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.

"As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn't True Companion however. It was his The Things We've Handed Down - a song about the wonderful mystery of children - something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."