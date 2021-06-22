Steven Spielberg's production company reaches film deal with Netflix

Amblin, a global film and TV studio, will provide multiple movies per year to Netflix.
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has reached a multi-year deal to supply movies to Netflix Inc, the company said in a statement on Monday (June 21).

Amblin, a global film and TV studio, will provide multiple movies per year to Netflix, the statement said.

Spielberg, the Oscar-winning director of Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan, will continue to direct movies for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures as part of a separate deal.

Financial terms of Amblin's deal with Netflix were not disclosed.

