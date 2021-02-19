Steven Spielberg's daughter puts out debut music album

PARIS • Buzzy Lee is a musical alias that hides a famous name: Sasha Spielberg, daughter of the legendary American film director Steven Spielberg.

But she hides little in her confessional debut album, Spoiled Love.

"I definitely put it all out there," the 30-year-old says. "I said everything I would say to my diary - in fact, one of the songs, Circles, includes a real diary entry."

The album was recorded with Chilean-American producer and electronic artist Nicolas Jaar, a close friend since they met at age 18 on their second day of college.

By coincidence, they both have film directors for fathers - even if Alfredo Jaar is best known for his photography and visual art - and that influence emerges in their collaborations, especially the new album's pair of instrumental tracks.

"Most of my songs start like soundtracks, an imaginary score... then I put words and melodies if there are words."

Lee made a few appearances in her father's films as a young girl, but it was the piano that really drew her. She formed a group, Wardell, with her brother, Theo, for a time, before teaming up with Jaar as the band Just Friends.

"It's hard for us to be in a room and not make music," she says.

It was Jaar who was able to harness her voice in a way that matched the confessional tone of her songs.

"With my band... I was constantly belting and singing out and Nico taught me to turn it back inwards and make it more intimate as though I'm singing into someone's ear," she says.

Did she find it hard to lay herself bare for the album?

"It would have been more frightening if it had come out when it was finished, but because of Covid, it was pushed by about a year and I'm happy I've had that year of reflection and space, so it's not as scary," she says.

The delay means she already has another full album of songs ready to go, due to be recorded in the coming days.

"I'm not wasting time," she says.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE